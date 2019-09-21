Howland Capital Management Has Trimmed Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position by $881,168; Share Price Declined; Paragon Capital Management Cut Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 51.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 55,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 51,440 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, down from 106,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 3.38M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – CLOSES US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 10.23 EUROCENTS, UP 2.0%, GIVING TOTAL DIVIDENDS PER SHARE FOR YEAR OF 15.07 EUROCENTS; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 08/03/2018 – CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS NEW SPECTRUM CAPS WILL FACILITATE CONSOLIDATION IN INDUSTRY- JIO AND RCOM AND IDEA & VODAFONE; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after `remarkable transformation’; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes champion credentials; 21/05/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR AGREES QAR 911M CREDIT LINE W/ BARWA BANK; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: DT Rtgs, Watch Neg Unaffected By Vodafone Plans; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”)

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 80.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 730 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150,000, down from 3,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.75 million shares traded or 143.12% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 75,943 shares to 103,517 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 35,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $222.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Inv reported 1,100 shares stake. Putnam Investments Ltd invested in 0.56% or 1.22M shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Co has 0.93% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 88,462 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc reported 9,412 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.02% or 18,470 shares in its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 3,752 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Welch Limited Com holds 3.22% or 147,117 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,974 shares. Schafer Cullen Management owns 973,286 shares. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division owns 0.8% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 27,494 shares. Moreover, Patten & Patten Tn has 1.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 50,272 shares. First Personal Financial Serv owns 5,257 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Alps Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Edmp stated it has 3,435 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.77 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.