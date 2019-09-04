Howland Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holding; Hightower Advisors Has Decreased Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM) Position

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) stake by 94.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 423,361 shares as Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 25,800 shares with $28,000 value, down from 449,161 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc (Call) now has $91.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.41% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.12. About 7.58M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE “NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS” TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Vote Falls in Middle of Review of Qualcomm Bid by U.S. National Security Panel CFIUS; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 11.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 18,039 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 141,053 shares with $31.54 million value, down from 159,092 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $24.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $286.08. About 267,861 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Global X Fds (MLPX) stake by 131,360 shares to 435,856 valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard World Fd (MGC) stake by 3,837 shares and now owns 17,907 shares. Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 14.08% above currents $75.12 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 28 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8500 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. Mizuho downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6500 target in Thursday, May 23 report.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Court postpones antitrust ruling against Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) LP invested in 0.01% or 6,269 shares. Bennicas Associate holds 6,225 shares. The Michigan-based World Asset Management has invested 0.27% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Chemical Bank & Trust has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wade G W And reported 131,487 shares. Pure Finance Advsr Incorporated reported 15,903 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt holds 11,490 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag holds 510,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 925,842 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Hourglass Lc has invested 2.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 275,697 shares. Wms Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,729 shares. Bangor Natl Bank owns 11,067 shares. 135,180 are owned by Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.15 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Howland Capital Management Llc increased First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC) stake by 4,011 shares to 154,248 valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,086 shares and now owns 26,777 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $95.88M for 63.29 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $275.75’s average target is -3.61% below currents $286.08 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Agf Invs Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 304,297 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 16,733 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lau Llc reported 12,872 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Daiwa Sb Invests Limited holds 4,430 shares. Bangor Retail Bank owns 1,449 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 16,106 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2,068 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 636,645 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 935 shares. 1832 Asset LP accumulated 160 shares. Select Equity Group Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 91,087 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs stated it has 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 Kingsley Lawrence D bought $99,904 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 375 shares.