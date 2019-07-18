Howland Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Stock Rose; Baldwin Brothers Holding In Hasbro (HAS) Was Has Boosted

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 5,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, up from 88,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $167.15. About 500,368 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,370 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 104,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 400,788 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – CNBC: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lopez Joins in on the Fun; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.63/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Results; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Intl Rev $287.9M; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers for About $500M; 06/04/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $96 FROM $110; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO SAYS `LAST JEDI’ TOYS CAME OUT TOO SOON BEFORE FILM

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. 3,803 shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J, worth $509,766 on Tuesday, January 22. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock or 6,035 shares. 1,706 shares were sold by Weinstein Donald, worth $256,567. On Friday, February 8 Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,614 shares. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,978 shares to 38,962 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 65,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,240 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak has 1.58% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,915 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd owns 0.18% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 50,760 shares. Moreover, Tctc Limited has 0.3% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Farmers Tru has 4,099 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability Com has 648,526 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.38% or 137,183 shares. Atlas Browninc invested 1.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2.18 million shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 2,389 shares. British Columbia Inv invested in 0.12% or 88,734 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Com has 0.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 14,114 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 2.47% or 110,103 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation has invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northstar Asset Limited Liability holds 1,300 shares. South State has 0.87% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 52,666 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 26,551 shares to 4,255 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,995 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Grp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,663 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn invested in 0% or 399 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Suntrust Banks has 6,657 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.04% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 16 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 9,659 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited has 0.03% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 41,369 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 33,857 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 15,432 shares. Lifeplan Grp reported 22 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 210 shares.