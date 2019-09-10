Howland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by $1.82 Million as Market Value Declined; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cut Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $1.52 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 12,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 503,794 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.20M, down from 516,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $125.77. About 259,809 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 26,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 60,848 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 87,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 163,044 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 103,034 shares to 111,957 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU).

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 23.44% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $19.95 million for 23.60 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 328,957 shares to 28.67 million shares, valued at $899.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 84,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $161.04 million for 23.12 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.