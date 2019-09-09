Howland Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT); As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Decreased by $1.08 Million Its Holding

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 9,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 231,095 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.05 million, up from 221,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 1.39 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Troy Asset Management Limited owns 309,603 shares. Cls Limited Liability accumulated 818 shares. Moreover, Welch Gp Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). First Citizens Commercial Bank Tru Co holds 0.03% or 2,983 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 0.69% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 21,523 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 2,974 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.6% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 434,740 shares. 96,100 were accumulated by Andra Ap. 653 are held by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com. Palladium Prtn accumulated 116,856 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 1.84M shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 1.96% or 3.91M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 5.50M shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 479,840 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 4,150 shares to 252,686 shares, valued at $49.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 6,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,009 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IN.PACT AV Access Trial Meets Primary Safety and Effectiveness Endpoints – GlobeNewswire” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assoc reported 519 shares. Fred Alger Inc stated it has 3.45M shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Lc reported 148,185 shares. Oakmont stated it has 292,454 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Capital Planning Llc holds 0.13% or 6,103 shares. Waddell Reed Finance invested in 0.15% or 857,019 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 783,985 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 27,482 shares. 287,372 are held by Pictet Asset Ltd. The California-based Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.77% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Profund Advsrs Llc reported 10,487 shares stake. Fiera Capital accumulated 249,015 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 210,688 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc reported 2.27% stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,341 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Progressive Drafts Baker Mayfield – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.