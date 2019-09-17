Howland Capital Management Has Increased Ugi New (UGI) Stake By $424,583; Brinker International (EAT) Sellers Decreased By 3.02% Their Shorts

Howland Capital Management Llc increased Ugi Corp New (UGI) stake by 1.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc acquired 8,011 shares as Ugi Corp New (UGI)’s stock declined 5.51%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 483,270 shares with $25.81 million value, up from 475,259 last quarter. Ugi Corp New now has $10.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 1.78 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80

Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT) had a decrease of 3.02% in short interest. EAT’s SI was 12.03M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.02% from 12.41M shares previously. With 947,000 avg volume, 13 days are for Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT)’s short sellers to cover EAT’s short positions. The SI to Brinker International Inc’s float is 32.65%. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 973,948 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 347,577 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs Inc invested 1.96% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Cadence Financial Bank Na invested 0.56% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.22% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 6,374 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 505,133 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hartford Management invested in 3,755 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc has 173,340 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 479,240 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Gru holds 0.21% or 35,941 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 0.01% or 64,161 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 0% or 124 shares. First Mercantile reported 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 29,724 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 2,000 shares.

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 55,073 shares to 51,440 valued at $840,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) stake by 3,298 shares and now owns 132,179 shares. Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) was reduced too.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like UGI Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UGI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UGI and AmeriGas Partners, L.P. Complete Merger Transaction – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UGI Announces Final Results of Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Corporation Elects Two Directors; Announces Board Succession Plan – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $94,440 activity. Baltes Kelly C. also bought $60,800 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) on Tuesday, August 20.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. It has a 11.01 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Suggests It’s 46% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Brinker International, Inc. – EAT – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 27% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Brinker International, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 720,341 shares. Systematic Fincl Lp has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Cetera Advsrs Lc reported 8,946 shares stake. Captrust Fincl holds 300 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 315,599 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0% or 41,844 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested in 0.11% or 95,087 shares. Harvest Cap Strategies Limited Company stated it has 70,000 shares. Kepos L P has 67,024 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Management L P owns 11,899 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 6,408 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co. Edmp Inc reported 8,385 shares. 40,585 are owned by Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership. 257,973 were reported by Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm reported 11,513 shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Brinker International has $4700 highest and $4000 lowest target. $44.20’s average target is 1.40% above currents $43.59 stock price. Brinker International had 11 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $4700 target. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was upgraded by Gordon Haskett. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Friday, August 16. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19.