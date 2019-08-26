Howland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Yum Brands (YUM) Stake by $616,275; Estabrook Capital Management Lowered Stake in Nextera Energy Com (NEE) by $236.62 Million

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 1,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 25,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85B, down from 26,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $223.62. About 1.65 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 6,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 147,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.67 million, down from 153,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $117.23. About 1.02M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 780 shares to 14,264 shares, valued at $16.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 16,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,173 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 373,769 shares. Moreover, Johnson Financial Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,897 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability reported 163,670 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Prio Wealth Partnership reported 4,327 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 4.98% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4.51 million shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.03% or 2,426 shares. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0.04% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 149,524 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na invested in 0.18% or 7,250 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg accumulated 1.26M shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.25% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Private Trust Na invested 0.36% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Pacific Investment Mngmt Com stated it has 2,831 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 35,516 shares. Grimes And Commerce owns 2,867 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,095 shares to 31,848 shares, valued at $2.56B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI).

