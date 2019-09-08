Howland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by $616,275 as Shares Rose; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position as Shares Rose

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 23,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 59,913 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, down from 83,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 6,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 147,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.67M, down from 153,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 1.19M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 37,726 shares to 37,962 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 8,640 shares to 475,259 shares, valued at $26.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,309 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc Ne (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $285.69 million for 31.37 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

