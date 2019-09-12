Howland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $541,086; Share Price Declined; Orleans Capital Management Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 83.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 6,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,815 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 8,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 5.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 13,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 108,949 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, down from 122,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 11.40 million shares traded or 7.04% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $132.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Corp (NYSE:MMM) by 5,115 shares to 2,330 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 10,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,120 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru reported 32,061 shares stake. Private Asset Mngmt has invested 2.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 3,759 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 2,618 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 1.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5.36M shares. Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 15,753 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. 22,897 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Glenmede Communication Na holds 0.24% or 392,254 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.38% or 39,006 shares. Sprucegrove Management holds 2.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 265,800 shares. Barnett invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 121,202 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,461 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney to sell former Fox videogame unit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney Stock Is Not in Danger from Apple TV+â€™s Discount Pricing – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 22.49 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,481 shares to 94,379 shares, valued at $14.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 35,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).