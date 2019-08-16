Howland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake by $4.02 Million as Stock Price Rose; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $307,073 as Share Price Rose

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 25,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $184.75. About 878,286 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 18,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 141,053 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.54M, down from 159,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $275.05. About 242,029 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX)

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,577 shares to 106,619 shares, valued at $22.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 62,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Buy IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IDEXX CEO Ayers in rehab for spinal cord injury – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Idexx (IDXX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 1,258 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust reported 1,055 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.24% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Ameriprise Fin reported 0.15% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 827 shares in its portfolio. Clough Cap Prns LP holds 25,520 shares. Congress Asset Ma has 1,338 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 353 shares. S&Co Incorporated has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Oppenheimer holds 0.1% or 17,434 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 7,229 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation owns 73 shares. Products Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 41,972 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Cahill Financial Advisors has invested 0.11% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv Mgmt has 0.09% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 12,740 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.15% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 9,663 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.13% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cap Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 7,990 shares. 2,090 were accumulated by Caprock Group Inc Inc. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55,658 shares. Sit Inv Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). National Bank & Trust Of The West accumulated 20,705 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 3,384 shares. Schulhoff Company invested in 0.21% or 2,370 shares. Guyasuta Advisors holds 0.07% or 3,788 shares in its portfolio. Department Mb Retail Bank N A has invested 1.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Boston Advisors Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,971 shares.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Dynamics Corp (GD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This $2 Billion Deal Could Be Worth a Lot More to General Dynamics – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Defense Sector Stocks Offering Safety And Growth – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Blue Delta Capital Partners adds contracting vets to advisory board – Washington Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,322 shares to 60,360 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).