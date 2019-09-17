Howland Capital Management Has Decreased By $828,590 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Shorts at Ebay (EBAY) Lowered By 13.32%

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) had a decrease of 13.32% in short interest. EBAY’s SI was 19.40 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.32% from 22.39M shares previously. With 8.92 million avg volume, 2 days are for Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s short sellers to cover EBAY’s short positions. The SI to Ebay Inc’s float is 2.24%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 5.10 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 6,230 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 478,586 shares with $64.11 million value, down from 484,816 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 8.79% above currents $136.33 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Howland Capital Management Llc increased Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) stake by 8,011 shares to 483,270 valued at $25.81M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) stake by 15,266 shares and now owns 22,269 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 541,204 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Lc has invested 4.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Element Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 94,406 shares. Leonard Green Prtn Limited Partnership holds 50,000 shares. Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3.31% or 355,052 shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Com reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 254,200 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 36.76M shares. 1.64 million were reported by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Management New York has 4.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10,600 were reported by West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corp. Provident Tru holds 5,862 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt stated it has 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Com holds 42,097 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Nottingham stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.80 billion. The Company’s platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. It has a 15.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity. Shares for $232,736 were bought by MURPHY MATTHEW J on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting EBAY Put And Call Options For November 1st – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “eBay (EBAY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold eBay Inc. shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teewinot Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sun Life Fincl has 0.11% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 10,879 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability reported 60 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 106,991 shares stake. Cambiar Lc reported 9,783 shares. 1.36 million are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 859 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 4.07 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Rampart Mgmt Com Ltd Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mariner Limited holds 0.02% or 35,574 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cibc Mkts has 127,314 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 15,459 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 5,378 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.62’s average target is 8.24% above currents $40.3 stock price. eBay had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded the shares of EBAY in report on Wednesday, September 4 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Piper Jaffray. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $4900 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus.