Howland Capital Management Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding By $373,842; DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DuPont de Nemours had 4 analyst reports since June 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. See DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $79.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $80.0000 88.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey 79.0000

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 4.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 38,962 shares with $7.40M value, down from 40,940 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $922.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in materials science and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $51.70 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials & Coatings segment makes and sells architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It has a 57.26 P/E ratio. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide derivatives, cellulose ethers, redispersible latex powders, and acrylic emulsions; sustainable solutions; and chlorine and caustic soda.

The stock decreased 3.68% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 4.30M shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “DuPont de Nemours Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DuPont de Nemours’ (DD) CEO Marc Doyle on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DuPont Earnings Preview: What DD Stock Investors Can Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Are DuPont’s Key Businesses? – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Bellecapital Ltd has invested 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 535,714 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 79,842 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.57% or 562,812 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,316 shares. Needham Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5.84M are owned by Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab. 159,116 are owned by Baskin Fincl. Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Villere St Denis J Llc invested in 0.66% or 53,188 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 206,554 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.98% or 47,643 shares. 22,849 were reported by Eagle Capital Mgmt. 27,634 are held by Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts lift Apple targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.