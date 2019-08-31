Howland Capital Management Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Held by Atlanta Capital Group

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, down from 40,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 98,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 88,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,923 shares to 87,393 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,777 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc Ne (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C holds 48,037 shares. L And S Inc accumulated 78,914 shares. Decatur Cap Mgmt stated it has 172,847 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Co invested in 6.24% or 59,382 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 3.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Letko Brosseau And Assocs invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avalon Asset Management Ltd has invested 5.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.52% or 47,536 shares. Rampart Invest Ltd holds 112,112 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 869 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 19.71M shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 0.32% or 4,258 shares. Blackhill Capital Inc invested in 70,457 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 19,121 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Estabrook Capital, a New York-based fund reported 80,520 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,650 were reported by Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability invested in 5,790 shares or 0.32% of the stock. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And reported 8,871 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 23,880 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Group stated it has 82,519 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,960 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Company holds 0.49% or 158,553 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros Inc has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank holds 21,668 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 5,359 were reported by Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct. Massmutual Trust Commerce Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Portland Global Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 6,858 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Advsrs Limited Com has 17,771 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura holds 2.81M shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 7,528 shares stake.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust by 57,049 shares to 438,464 shares, valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 13,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,409 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was made by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.