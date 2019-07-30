Howland Capital Management Has Cut Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Stake; Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Shorts Decreased By 0.7%

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased Core Laboratories N V (CLB) stake by 30.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 26,742 shares as Core Laboratories N V (CLB)’s stock declined 15.43%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 60,848 shares with $4.19M value, down from 87,590 last quarter. Core Laboratories N V now has $2.13B valuation. The stock decreased 9.45% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 1.22M shares traded or 83.08% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c

Wsfs Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) had a decrease of 0.7% in short interest. WSFS’s SI was 2.00 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.7% from 2.01M shares previously. With 164,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Wsfs Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s short sellers to cover WSFS’s short positions. The SI to Wsfs Financial Corporation’s float is 6.5%. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 252,438 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 18.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding firm for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It operates through three divisions: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It has a 13.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Among 2 analysts covering WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WSFS Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Boenning & Scattergood initiated WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSFS Financial Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Boston Ltd Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company reported 148,237 shares. Menta Cap Limited has invested 0.25% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Frontier Mngmt Com Lc stated it has 683,690 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 7,286 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd owns 25,611 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.09% or 238,610 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Penn Mngmt reported 175,398 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. The California-based Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Among 2 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Core Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on Wednesday, July 10 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.18M for 24.01 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.