Howland Capital Management Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake by $373,842; Market Value Rose; As Texas Instruments Com (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Meyer Handelman Co Trimmed Its Position

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, down from 40,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Com (TXN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,579 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.76M, down from 237,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Texas Instruments Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28M shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares to 621,683 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE) by 46,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamlin Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 310,335 shares. Legal General Gru Pcl invested in 0.37% or 6.03M shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 1.41% stake. Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated holds 28,876 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Meiji Yasuda Asset accumulated 62,444 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Hodges Management has invested 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 160 are owned by M&R Cap Mngmt. Nomura Holdg reported 36,147 shares. 4,757 are owned by Hilltop. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Llc reported 375,521 shares. Leavell Mngmt has invested 0.45% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank stated it has 30,481 shares. Connable Office Inc has 28,149 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.03% or 3,150 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $25.20 million activity. Barker Ellen sold $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. 23,174 shares were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS, worth $2.34 million. $1.60M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Van Haren Julie. The insider TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold 90,842 shares worth $9.19M. Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658 worth of stock. 7,000 shares were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H, worth $743,400.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chip Stock Strength Sends Nasdaq, S&P to Record Closes – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Texas Instruments – Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Semiconductor Stocks’ Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: NXPI, AMKR, RMBS – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Flags Waving As Holiday Approaches, With Tesla Quarter Showing Unexpected Strength – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Inc.: Conjectures, Counterfactuals And More – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ECB Chimes In: Hints Of Rate Cut Could Support Ahead Of Amazon, Alphabet – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & has 1.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 469,028 shares. Texas-based First Dallas Secs Inc has invested 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept reported 76,059 shares or 6.17% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Tru holds 167,819 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability holds 24,252 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 1,246 shares in its portfolio. Grisanti Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,643 shares. 1,310 are held by Capital Management Corporation Va. Albert D Mason has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vantage Inv Prns Ltd Company stated it has 447,021 shares. Stanley stated it has 7,568 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has invested 2.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zacks Investment Mgmt owns 229,536 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 2.73% or 320,687 shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt stated it has 46,227 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,923 shares to 87,393 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 28,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).