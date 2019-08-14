Howland Capital Management Has Boosted Ugi New (UGI) Holding by $475,200; Market Value Declined; Maryland Capital Management Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 283.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 44,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 60,065 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, up from 15,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $216.67. About 14,188 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 8,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 475,259 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.34 million, up from 466,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 14,238 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UGI subsidiary to acquire Columbia Midstream Group LLC for ~$1.275B – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UGI and AmeriGas Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “UGI Reports Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Corporation (UGI) CEO John Walsh on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.