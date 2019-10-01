Howland Capital Management Has Boosted Eog Res (EOG) Position By $947,019; Orbimed Advisors Lowered Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Holding

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) stake by 66.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1.26M shares as Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)’s stock declined 69.24%. The Orbimed Advisors Llc holds 624,249 shares with $7.93 million value, down from 1.88 million last quarter. Puma Biotechnology Inc now has $418.73M valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 774,773 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 07/03/2018 – Panther Orthopedics, Inc. Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the PUMA System(TM) – An Orthopedic Flexible Fixation Device; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SEES 2018 FX-ADJ SALES GROWTH 10%-12%; 25/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 525 FROM EUR 515; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% of Puma Biotechnology; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 24/04/2018 – U.S. tariffs could push Puma to shift production from China; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 03/04/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY – PUMA WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT AS WELL AS POTENTIAL REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TOTALING UP TO $34.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Puma Exploration Welcomes Trevali Mining Corporation as Shareholder

Howland Capital Management Llc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 11.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc acquired 10,183 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 97,576 shares with $9.09 million value, up from 87,393 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $43.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.22. About 2.89M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 150,200 shares to 1.35M valued at $61.01 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Athenex Inc stake by 3.41 million shares and now owns 3.84 million shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Puma Biotechnology Inc – Common Stock (NYSE:PBYI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Puma Biotechnology Inc – Common Stock has $2400 highest and $900 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 64.07% above currents $10.77 stock price. Puma Biotechnology Inc – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) on Friday, May 10 to “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 10 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.07, from 2.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold PBYI shares while 29 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 105.41% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Puma Biotechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $9300 lowest target. $101.43’s average target is 36.66% above currents $74.22 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10300 target in Monday, August 12 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $110 target in Monday, April 22 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.