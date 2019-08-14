Howland Capital Management Has Boosted Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding By $811,695; Aslan Pharmaceuticals Limited – American Depositar (ASLN) Sellers Increased By 58% Their Shorts

Howland Capital Management Llc increased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stake by 5.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc acquired 5,105 shares as Automatic Data Processing (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 93,309 shares with $14.91 million value, up from 88,204 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing now has $73.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $168.71. About 1.06 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 193,934 shares to 106,513 valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,306 shares and now owns 208,441 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $171.80’s average target is 1.83% above currents $168.71 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.