Howland Capital Management Decreased Position in Idexx Labs (IDXX) as Share Price Rose; Sasco Capital Position in Newell Brands (NWL) Boosted as Share Value Declined

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.09 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – EXPECT TO HAVE FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH STARBOARD VALUE REGARDING ITS PROXY CONTEST AGAINST NEWELL; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn boosts stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SEES H1 2018 CORE SALES DOWN LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS PCT DUE TO TOYS ‘R’ US BANKRUPTCY & SIGNIFICANT INVENTORY DESTOCKING IN WRITING CATEGORY; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Newell Brands Inc. – NWL; 11/04/2018 – Sharpie® Partners with The Players’ Tribune to Launch New Content Series and Special Edition Athlete Packs and Markers; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Teams Up With Icahn to Counter Starboard (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Widen Unveils 2018 Connectivity Report; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight; 09/03/2018 – Starboard: Recent Newell Brands Director Departures Show Significant Change Is Required Immediately

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 18,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 141,053 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.54M, down from 159,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $289.74. About 240,823 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $95.88 million for 64.10 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Idexx (IDXX) Up 8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:IDXX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs reported 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Axiom Invsts Ltd Liability Co De has invested 0.63% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Oppenheimer Asset owns 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 2,729 shares. 1832 Asset LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Omers Administration reported 2,600 shares. Ima Wealth holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Luxembourg-based Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.14% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 3,206 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,163 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Communication owns 2,139 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 17,290 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 4,450 shares. 270,239 were accumulated by Stephens Limited Company. Natixis LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 14,725 shares. Wendell David Assoc stated it has 28,055 shares.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18,936 shares to 164,151 shares, valued at $17.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 16,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association owns 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 169,515 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Charles Schwab Management Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Raymond James And Assocs owns 342,168 shares. 48,388 were accumulated by Utd Cap Advisers Limited Company. Pzena Invest Management Ltd Co holds 2.07% or 24.82 million shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 3,110 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt holds 418,000 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp Inc invested in 0% or 132 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lapides Asset Lc owns 86,800 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 0.02% or 139,600 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Management accumulated 0% or 25,764 shares.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell Brands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/02/2019: NWL, QSR, RACE, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Company News For Aug 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.