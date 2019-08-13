Howland Capital Management Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $1.59 Million; Market Value Declined; Metlife (MET) Holder Blume Capital Management Lowered Holding as Stock Value Rose

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 126,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 1.11M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET)

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 11,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 151,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.16 million, down from 162,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 1.43M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 16,572 shares to 204,486 shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 103,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,957 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.68 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,460 shares to 43,660 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN).