Howland Capital Management Cut Position in Visa (V) as Stock Price Rose; Bloom Tree Partners Has Decreased Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $7.87 Million

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 106,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 680,187 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.43M, down from 786,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 1.54M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 16/04/2018 – FCC: Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S ALEX SHERMAN: SPRINT, T-MOBILE SET TO ANNOUNCE A $26 BILLION MERGER; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile’s $27 Billion Tie-Up Has a Lot to Prove; 08/05/2018 – U.S. FCC chairman meets Sprint, T-Mobile CEOs on merger; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1.07% Branded Postpaid Phone Churn in 1Q; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint near merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 3,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 256,375 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.49M, down from 260,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 18,776 shares to 174,449 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 19,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lau Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,796 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) invested in 7,500 shares. Scotia Capital holds 601,464 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc stated it has 298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 153,000 shares or 4.19% of the stock. Overbrook Management reported 1.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.65M shares. 6,282 were reported by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated. Optimum Investment Advisors stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 59,592 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has 227,700 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gluskin Sheff And stated it has 117,501 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Crawford Investment Counsel has 371,818 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $839.16M for 19.69 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

