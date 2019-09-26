Howland Capital Management Cut Its Novartis A G (NVS) Position; Kdi Capital Partners Has Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake By $1.64 Million

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 76.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc acquired 51,182 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 118,268 shares with $3.85M value, up from 67,086 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 2.12 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased Novartis A G (NVS) stake by 66.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 85,163 shares as Novartis A G (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 43,077 shares with $3.93 million value, down from 128,240 last quarter. Novartis A G now has $196.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 1.33 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – Novartis: Decision Marks the Third TSC-related Indication Approved for Everolimus in the U.S; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS DOESN’T HAVE AN OUT IF THERE IS UNEXPECTED AVXS EVENT; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto(R) improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach, source says [23:13 BST10 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/03/2018 – ? Novartis sells joint venture […]; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS WILL PAY USD 218 PER SHARE OR A TOTAL OF USD 8.7 BILLION IN CASH FIR AVEXIS THE TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY THE BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell Stake in Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture to GSK for $13.0 Bln; 31/05/2018 – Novartis loses a head honcho, with US oncology head Bill Hinshaw exiting for new gig at Axcella @BrittanyMeiling; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Novartis’s Sale Of Joint Venture Stake Could Be Credit Positive, But Uncertainty Around Use Of Proceeds And Financial Policies Persist; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump

Howland Capital Management Llc increased Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) stake by 19,079 shares to 648,152 valued at $40.13 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 412 shares and now owns 1,161 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.61 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -1.87% below currents $32.1 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, July 12. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Monday, April 8. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $60 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, September 17. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cookson Peirce & holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 263,521 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 353,754 shares. Leavell Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 7,560 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 6,814 were accumulated by Counselors Inc. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv stated it has 8.66% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mariner Ltd Liability stated it has 464,172 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Naples Glob Advsr Llc accumulated 11,896 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 394 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3.02M shares. Sei Invs Company holds 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 236,847 shares. Navellier & Associates Inc reported 0.35% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Covington Cap owns 92,980 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 7,942 shares to 72,706 valued at $12.62 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 11,824 shares and now owns 107,316 shares. Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) was reduced too.