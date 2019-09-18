Howland Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $393,803; As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Shares Rose, Montag & Caldwell Decreased by $1.95 Million Its Stake

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 1,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 163,647 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.31M, down from 165,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 15,539 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 22,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 752,496 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.67M, down from 775,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $94.14. About 36,590 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 5,165 shares to 139,338 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 15,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.38 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 18,293 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 36,332 shares. 2,053 are owned by Cibc Savings Bank Usa. Northstar Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,307 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 190,839 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 187,077 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Northwest Inv Counselors Lc accumulated 10,827 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 98,072 shares. Winslow Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,249 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins stated it has 55,212 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold & has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nadler Grp Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The New York-based Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp Ny has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,680 shares.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58M for 25.58 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 6,763 shares to 80,313 shares, valued at $86.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 251,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tradeweb Markets and ICE Benchmark Administration Launch Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE parent to launch trading in bitcoin futures – New York Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.