Howland Capital Management Boosted Its Ugi New (UGI) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG)

Among 7 analysts covering Close Brothers Group PLC (LON:CBG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Close Brothers Group PLC has GBX 1650 highest and GBX 1430 lowest target. GBX 1549.29’s average target is 14.85% above currents GBX 1349 stock price. Close Brothers Group PLC had 23 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) earned “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 29. The stock of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) earned “Hold” rating by Investec on Friday, May 24. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, June 10. JP Morgan maintained Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) rating on Thursday, July 25. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 1650 target. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Hold”. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Shore Capital. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9 with “Hold”. The stock of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, March 15. See Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) latest ratings:

Howland Capital Management Llc increased Ugi Corp New (UGI) stake by 1.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc acquired 8,640 shares as Ugi Corp New (UGI)’s stock declined 5.51%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 475,259 shares with $26.34 million value, up from 466,619 last quarter. Ugi Corp New now has $10.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 1.92 million shares traded or 11.49% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) stake by 65,845 shares to 128,240 valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) stake by 26,742 shares and now owns 60,848 shares. Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital Lp has 0.31% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 26,171 shares. Denali Advsr Llc accumulated 0.11% or 13,800 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 46,600 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 26,640 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa reported 168,324 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 141,404 shares. 7,500 are held by Boston Family Office Limited Company. Wheatland Advsr has 0.49% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Channing Cap reported 11,717 shares. 1,818 are held by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Principal Finance Gru Inc holds 768,660 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 6,685 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 445,114 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Madison Invest reported 4,500 shares stake. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like UGI Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UGI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AmeriGas Common Unitholders Approve Merger With UGI – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UGI and AmeriGas Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Subsidiary Announces Closing of New $700 Million Term Loan Facility – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Another recent and important Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Close Brothers Group plc’s (LON:CBG) 4.6% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals firms in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.99 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Finance, Retail Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.