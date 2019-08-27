Howland Capital Management Boosted By $1.25 Million Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH)

Howland Capital Management Llc increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 19.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howland Capital Management Llc acquired 25,977 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Howland Capital Management Llc holds 161,245 shares with $7.77M value, up from 135,268 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $80.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 3.86 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco has 4,379 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 25,145 were reported by Marathon Cap. Barclays Plc accumulated 2.98M shares. Chemung Canal Tru owns 6,000 shares. Telemus Cap Limited owns 8,231 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 4,945 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has 67,428 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 9,436 shares. Arga Invest Management LP has invested 0.24% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Reliance Tru Comm Of Delaware has invested 0.35% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Llc holds 140,383 shares. Horan Llc has 0.08% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 2,526 shares. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 0.14% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 20,400 shares. City Trust Fl reported 52,712 shares.

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) stake by 3,357 shares to 135,477 valued at $14.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 13,992 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 12.69% above currents $51.29 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of USB in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

The stock increased 1.75% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.17. About 380,331 shares traded or 27.65% up from the average. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 Net $193M-Net $199M; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL – STRATEGIC ALLIANCE ALSO CONTEMPLATES CHOICE EXPANDING PRESENCE IN SPAIN AND LATIN AMERICA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Choice Hotels International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHH); 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 EBIT $330M-EBIT $337M; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels International 1Q Profit Up 3.3%; 17/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $75; 02/04/2018 – Choice Hotels Award-Winning Loyalty Program Launches Spring Promotion; 11/04/2018 – Choice Hotels Announces Alliance With Sercotel Hotels; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 15/03/2018 – Sleep Inn Finishes Strong 2017 With Substantial Increase In Franchise Agreements

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise invested in 0.02% or 530,303 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,155 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 14,500 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Financial Limited reported 2,992 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 5,255 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 42,915 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 14,067 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt reported 0.51% stake. Macquarie Limited owns 914,415 shares. Quantbot Technology L P holds 2,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street has 487,177 shares.

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. It operates in two divisions, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. It has a 23.23 P/E ratio. The firm franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.