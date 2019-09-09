Howe & Rusling Increased Hanesbrands (HBI) Position by $3.20 Million; Shares Declined; As Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined, Troy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $212.95 Million

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 47.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 188,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 580,799 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 392,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 4.62 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 1,300 shares to 22,255 shares, valued at $26.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Company Clx Us (NYSE:CLX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 9.62 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry had bought 10,000 shares worth $175,600 on Wednesday, May 8.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (FXO) by 12,975 shares to 4,288 shares, valued at $130,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,070 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

