Howe & Rusling Continues to Hold Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); Sawgrass Asset Management Decreased Stake in Mastercard Cl A (MA) by $1.02 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 4,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 258,720 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, down from 263,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 2141.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 103,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 108,564 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 4,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.70 TO $2.80; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Police Pension Fund Trustees Sun, 4/1/2018, 1:00 AM; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q EPS 91c; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.01% or 194 shares. Barbara Oil Com reported 1.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 10,639 are owned by Fulton Bankshares Na. Moreover, Cohen Cap Management Inc has 0.39% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,850 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 3,667 shares. Bryn Mawr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 110,116 shares. 162,050 are held by Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Co. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.77% stake. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 109,378 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Tompkins Financial holds 8,988 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management invested in 105,500 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 0.73% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1.63 million were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Centurylink accumulated 7,481 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 12,599 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 58,548 shares to 232,335 shares, valued at $23.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc Com.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fin Advsr invested in 2,482 shares. Ims Capital invested in 18,264 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). B Riley Wealth Mgmt owns 6,231 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.67% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 44,324 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp And Tru Co invested in 0.98% or 210,860 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 12.84M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation invested in 392,423 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Conning stated it has 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 574,094 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 233,449 shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 4,700 are held by Godshalk Welsh.