Howe & Rusling Increased Albemarle (ALB) Position; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by $1.39 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 55,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 174,474 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37 million, up from 119,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 2.35M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 4,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 39,864 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 35,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 1.24M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB)

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $578.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 12,137 shares to 9,584 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 6,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,900 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,262 are held by Strs Ohio. Bbr Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,569 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Co reported 34,695 shares stake. Markel stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Kingfisher Ltd Liability Com holds 0.83% or 19,092 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 2.23M shares. Registered Investment Advisor Inc stated it has 4,710 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Invest Grp Inc has 0.12% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 800 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 164,972 shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 18,500 shares. Amer Intll Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 36,571 shares. Everence Cap holds 9,671 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 8,274 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 85,310 shares to 4.29M shares, valued at $155.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 49,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,752 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. 12,998 shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K, worth $249,692. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Freeland Clint. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022. Another trade for 2,360 shares valued at $49,902 was made by MONAHAN WILLIAM T on Tuesday, September 10.