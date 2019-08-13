Howe & Rusling Holding in Hershey Co (HSY) Raised by $684,000; Perceptive Advisors Increases Stake in Ehealth (EHTH)

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 426.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 234,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 289,857 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, up from 55,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $110.12. About 180,385 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 13043.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 6,046 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694,000, up from 46 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $155.73. About 585,503 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOWARDS HIGH END OF $150 MLN TO $175 MLN MARGIN FOR GROWTH PROGRAM TARGET BY 2019; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS PRICING OF $350,000,000 2.900% NOTES DUE; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Says Net Sales to Rise Toward Lower End of Guidance — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO; 04/04/2018 – Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 17/05/2018 – HERSHEY INVESTING $100M IN FOUR U.S. PLANTS TO BOOST PRODUCTION; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 08/03/2018 Patriot-News: Free one-day admission to Hershey Story Museum includes new Hershey’s Cuba exhibit; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $267.35 million activity. Shares for $918,270 were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Safe Stocks to Buy While the Market Melts Down – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS warms up to Hershey – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HSY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hershey Stock Gained 13% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Run In eHealth Stock Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate eHealth (EHTH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Families of Four Face $25K in Average Annual Health Insurance Costs in 2019, According to eHealth Report – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “eHealth, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity.