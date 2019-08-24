Howe & Rusling Holding in Fedex (FDX) Has Increased by $1.99 Million as Share Value Declined; Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose While Cambridge Financial Group Has Boosted Holding by $1.07 Billion

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 12,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 71,831 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05B, up from 59,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 11,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 34,640 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 23,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78M shares traded or 26.09% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,300 shares to 81,339 shares, valued at $7.18 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,667 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg E (DIA) by 3,139 shares to 5,460 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 119,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,007 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

