Howe & Rusling Has Cut By $1.77 Million Its Fidelity Natl Information (FIS) Position; Neophotonics Has 2.35 Sentiment

Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 73 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 31 trimmed and sold equity positions in Neophotonics Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 31.62 million shares, up from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Neophotonics Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 21 Increased: 41 New Position: 32.

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased Fidelity Natl Information (FIS) stake by 38.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 15,630 shares as Fidelity Natl Information (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Howe & Rusling Inc holds 24,716 shares with $2.80M value, down from 40,346 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information now has $42.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 8.92 million shares traded or 110.74% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Closes Acquisition of Worldpay, Enhancing its Global Technology Leadership Serving Merchants, Banks and Capital Markets – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Worldpay, FIS set date for $43B acquisition to close – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Startups Showcase Innovations at 2019 FIS Fintech Accelerator Demo Day – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Worldpay Shares Surged 60.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 6, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity. $544,142 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43M for 18.43 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 18 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of FIS in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Monday, March 18. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $122 target.

Howe & Rusling Inc increased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 70,772 shares to 106,255 valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 5,761 shares and now owns 6,750 shares. Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,140 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,992 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 22,177 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Amp Invsts Limited owns 116,643 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.13% or 27,264 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 1.92 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Regions Finance Corp owns 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 7,246 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Prudential Fin has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Nomura Incorporated stated it has 0.16% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fire Gru has 9,758 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com has 0.17% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 195,945 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation has 10,869 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has market cap of $208.67 million. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 2.99% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation for 2.42 million shares. Springowl Associates Llc owns 234,499 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpinvest Partners B.V. has 1.7% invested in the company for 199,453 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc has invested 1.15% in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1.31 million shares.

The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 1.25M shares traded or 7.04% up from the average. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08