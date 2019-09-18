Howe & Rusling Cut Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stake; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Boosted By $13.20 Million Its Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (Put) (LL) Stake

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (Put) (LL) stake by 300% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 1.20 million shares as Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (Put) (LL)’s stock declined 34.21%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 1.60M shares with $18.48 million value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (Put) now has $254.58M valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 886,518 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) stake by 98.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 51,704 shares as Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Howe & Rusling Inc holds 747 shares with $59,000 value, down from 52,451 last quarter. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto now has $36.68B valuation. It closed at $82.62 lastly. It is down 13.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95

Howe & Rusling Inc increased Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 2,535 shares to 3,735 valued at $618,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Vistra Energy Corp stake by 234,893 shares and now owns 234,944 shares. Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) was raised too.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.02 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased First Data Corp New stake by 6.14 million shares to 6.69 million valued at $181.00M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) stake by 175,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $276,164 activity. Reeves Michael L bought $123,962 worth of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on Monday, August 19. On Thursday, May 30 the insider Tyson Charles E bought $39,592. On Thursday, August 8 the insider KNOWLES DENNIS R. bought $112,610.

Among 4 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lumber Liquidators has $1400 highest and $10 lowest target. $11.25’s average target is 26.83% above currents $8.87 stock price. Lumber Liquidators had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 13 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold LL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.23 million shares or 3.62% more from 22.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Cap Limited invested in 40,000 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 43,915 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn invested 0.05% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Liability Co owns 128,449 shares. Creative Planning owns 11,548 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 124,613 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 35,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 26,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 3,498 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Voya Inv Management Lc has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Millennium Management Lc stated it has 1.01M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 391,825 shares.