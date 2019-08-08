Howe & Rusling Lifted Its Bunge Limited (BG) Holding; Martin Currie LTD Cut Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Blackstone Group LP (BX) stake by 13.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 61,899 shares as Blackstone Group LP (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 387,615 shares with $13.56M value, down from 449,514 last quarter. Blackstone Group LP now has $58.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 7.07 million shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-GSO Capital, credit arm of Blackstone, raises $7 bln for rescue-lending fund- Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone offers peek into private equity’s UK gender pay gap; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE REPORTS 30C PER UNIT SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION; 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS 15% TO 20% OF BX FUNDRAISING IS FROM INDIVIDUALS; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA BOAD INTENDS TO RECOMMEND BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – SPAIN REGULATOR APPROVES BLACKSTONE HISPANIA BID; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 24/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REPORTS BLACKSTONE-IVANHOE PLAN CLOSING; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Traffic Advisory: RIDOT Closing Blackstone Street at I-95 Overpass in Providence

Howe & Rusling Inc increased Bunge Limited (BG) stake by 36.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howe & Rusling Inc acquired 48,261 shares as Bunge Limited (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Howe & Rusling Inc holds 182,026 shares with $9.66M value, up from 133,765 last quarter. Bunge Limited now has $8.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 826,163 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 30/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Limited to Address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 9; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 11/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 11; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 0.03% stake. Jolley Asset Management Llc reported 8,235 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 295,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alyeska Grp Inc Limited Partnership invested in 150,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One holds 71,631 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natixis invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 15,000 were reported by Bruce &. Whitebox Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 7,493 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 150 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Company owns 198,448 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 10,080 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 3,937 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 724,949 shares. Moreover, Ci Invs has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased S&P Global Inc stake by 14,053 shares to 34,989 valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) stake by 44,918 shares and now owns 50,198 shares. Vanguard Group (VIG) was reduced too.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 38,588 shares. 160,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $8.16 million.

Martin Currie Ltd increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 249,669 shares to 2.77 million valued at $113.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 35,131 shares and now owns 128,929 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $738.12 million for 19.70 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Blackstone Group had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was initiated by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 9. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has 8.39 million shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Department Mb Bancorp N A invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Polar Llp owns 272,102 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 531,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 165,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 27,439 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Lc reported 0% stake. Beech Hill Incorporated holds 0.57% or 26,400 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.08% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 267,904 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc owns 614,110 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Focused Wealth Inc holds 0.94% or 88,818 shares.