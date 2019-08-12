Howe & Rusling Raised Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Has 1 Sentiment

Howe & Rusling Inc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 1815.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howe & Rusling Inc acquired 6,280 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Howe & Rusling Inc holds 6,626 shares with $1.11M value, up from 346 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $166.87. About 820,220 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers

Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 11 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 11 decreased and sold stock positions in Invesco Bond Fund. The investment managers in our database now have: 2.62 million shares, up from 2.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Invesco Bond Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.05 million were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 40,400 shares. Wills Fin Grp Inc holds 2.04% or 17,969 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated owns 20,530 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. First Commercial Bank Of Newtown stated it has 1,194 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership invested in 7.73 million shares. Van Strum & Towne accumulated 0.44% or 3,557 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 96,192 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc has 627 shares. Richard C Young & Co stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). West Oak Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 945 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested in 0.22% or 15,633 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 510,746 shares. M&R Cap holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 18,791 shares.

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg E (DIA) stake by 3,139 shares to 5,460 valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3,538 shares and now owns 44,177 shares. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toron (NYSE:CM) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, April 22. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $201 target. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 4,787 shares traded. Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Invesco Bond Fund for 342,286 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 574,599 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 46,415 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.13% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,000 shares.