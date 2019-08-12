Howe & Rusling Has Decreased Facebook (FB) Stake by $587,308; Ii (IIVI) Shares Rose While Rodgers Brothers Decreased Holding

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 69,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 655,228 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, down from 724,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 234,959 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 3,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 44,177 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, down from 47,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $187.3. About 4.19M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 23/05/2018 – Wired: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 29/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Facebook to commercially launch WhatsApp payment service in India next week – report; 15/03/2018 – ABC Financial and TAG Digital Marketing Announce Vendor Relationship; 23/04/2018 – Professor Apologizes for Helping Cambridge Analytica Harvest Facebook Data; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 19/03/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Testing New Tools and Experiences for Creators; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves “The stakes are more intense than ever.”; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: TOOK CAMBRIDGE’S WORD DATA DELETED IN ’15

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 188,273 shares to 580,799 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU) by 7,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.14 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 34,860 shares to 115,635 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

