Howe & Rusling Lowered Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toron (CM) Holding By $1.05 Million; IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $275.75’s average target is -3.61% below currents $286.08 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of IDXX in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. See IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) latest ratings:

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toron (CM) stake by 20.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 13,331 shares as Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toron (CM)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Howe & Rusling Inc holds 52,451 shares with $4.15M value, down from 65,782 last quarter. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toron now has $34.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 1.12 million shares traded or 159.10% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity. 375 shares were bought by Kingsley Lawrence D, worth $99,904 on Tuesday, August 6.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $286.08. About 267,861 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes services and products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.27 billion. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other divisions. It has a 61.7 P/E ratio. The firm provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Com owns 2,450 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested in 769,749 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parsons Mgmt Ri accumulated 1,275 shares. Of Vermont holds 411 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 8,358 shares. Stanley holds 22,885 shares. 7,125 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs accumulated 1,664 shares. Chilton Investment Limited Liability Co holds 2.07% or 263,420 shares. Csat Inv Advisory L P owns 83 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Summit Asset Ltd Co reported 8,245 shares. Moreover, West Oak Cap Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 75 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank holds 0.04% or 2,895 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 3 shares. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.1% or 17,434 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.01B for 8.41 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Howe & Rusling Inc increased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 40,836 shares to 314,745 valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU) stake by 7,229 shares and now owns 85,698 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was raised too.