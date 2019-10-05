Howe & Rusling Has Cut By $7.65 Million Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Position; Huber Capital Management Decreased By $9.76 Million Its Exelon (EXC) Stake

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 91.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 94,416 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Howe & Rusling Inc holds 9,231 shares with $756,000 value, down from 103,647 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $43.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.64. About 1.26M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 37.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 207,712 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 347,200 shares with $16.65M value, down from 554,912 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $46.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 3.18 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $423.78M for 25.79 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century Inc holds 2.51M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 283,379 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bogle Investment Mgmt Lp De holds 0.4% or 62,400 shares in its portfolio. Schroder holds 2.32M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Limited invested in 0.03% or 45,334 shares. Westpac accumulated 256,418 shares. Dubuque State Bank And Tru owns 0.06% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 4,730 shares. Hrt Fin Lc holds 0.07% or 13,134 shares. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Management invested in 4,142 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has 0.13% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Carroll Financial Assocs has 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 4,418 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1,258 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.75’s average target is 1.28% above currents $86.64 stock price. Baxter International had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo.

Howe & Rusling Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 145,228 shares to 253,792 valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cigna Corp New stake by 16,882 shares and now owns 20,981 shares. Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) was raised too.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $853.21M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.70’s average target is 8.77% above currents $48.45 stock price. Exelon had 10 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS.