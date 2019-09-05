Howe & Rusling Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Hornbeck Offshore Services Has 0.46 Sentiment

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc (HOS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 13 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 28 sold and trimmed positions in Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 20.80 million shares, down from 23.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 18 Increased: 6 New Position: 7.

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 7.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 3,538 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Howe & Rusling Inc holds 44,177 shares with $7.36 million value, down from 47,715 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $533.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $187.14. About 11.31M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Facebook ‘gives me the willies’; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HELPS REGISTER VOTERS THAT WOULD NOT HAVE GONE TO POLLS OTHERWISE – ZUCKERBERG; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum quits Facebook; 08/03/2018 – Artifical Intelligence (AI) Influence on Internet of Things (IoT) and Mesh Technology Transforming Tech Industry; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg: ‘There Will Always Be Bad Actors’ — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Facebook updates the number of users impacted by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 05/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Facebook’s Building 8 team explored data-sharing with top hospitals for an ambitious research project,; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG WILL MEET WITH LEADERS OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT TO TALK ABOUT PRIVACY ISSUES — COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘OVERWHELMING FEEDBACK’ OF FACEBOOK USERS IS THAT THEY PREFER ADS RELEVANT TO THEM OVER IRRELEVANT ONES

Howe & Rusling Inc increased Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 10,589 shares to 12,243 valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 40,836 shares and now owns 314,745 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. Shares for $4.05M were sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.84% or $0.0188 during the last trading session, reaching $0.68. About 24,312 shares traded. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) has declined 78.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HOS News: 21/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE CLOSED ON $36.6M PURCHASE FROM ARIES MARINE; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.2% Position in Hornbeck Offshore; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.04, EST. LOSS/SHR 69C; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $41.6M, EST. $50.3M; 02/05/2018 – Hornbeck Offshore 1Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOS); 19/04/2018 SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 8.94 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 32.05% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.78 per share. After $-0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.90% EPS growth.

Caspian Capital Lp holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. for 1.33 million shares. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp owns 3.17 million shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd has 0.91% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The New York-based Fine Capital Partners L.P. has invested 0.64% in the stock. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P., a New York-based fund reported 3.70 million shares.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. The company has market cap of $26.20 million. It operates offshore supply vessels , multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore gas and oil exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally.