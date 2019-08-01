Howe & Rusling Maintains Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI); Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Position Upped by Cannell Capital Llc

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 47.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 188,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 580,799 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 392,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.27% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 8.09M shares traded or 72.21% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 110,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 888,008 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82M, up from 777,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.23% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 457,650 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 428,761 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $31.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,803 shares, and cut its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. 3,000 shares were bought by AVERY PAUL E, worth $89,061 on Wednesday, March 20. $1.97 million worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was sold by Hershberger Michael D on Friday, February 1. Shares for $239,254 were bought by GABOS PAUL G on Wednesday, March 20. $3.21M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was sold by Southwell Gavin.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $175,600 activity.

