Howe & Rusling Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Howe & Rusling Inc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 1815.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howe & Rusling Inc acquired 6,280 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Howe & Rusling Inc holds 6,626 shares with $1.11M value, up from 346 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $166.47. About 2,707 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 113 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 89 sold and decreased stock positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The investment professionals in our database now own: 327.53 million shares, down from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Graphic Packaging Holding Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 66 Increased: 74 New Position: 39.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 5.81% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company for 1.74 million shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp owns 2.62 million shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eminence Capital Lp has 3.01% invested in the company for 16.01 million shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 2.87% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 175,280 shares.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $57.10M for 19.11 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. It operates through three divisions: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. It has a 16.65 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets.

