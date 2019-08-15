Howe & Rusling Holding in Applied Matls (AMAT) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Raised Position in Liberty Global Plc Shs (LBTYK)

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 7,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 9,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 17,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 3.22 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Shs (LBTYK) by 30.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 43,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 186,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 142,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 1.55M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 48,261 shares to 182,026 shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,997 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp has 4.88% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5.55 million shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 15,309 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 7.65M shares or 0.18% of the stock. 20,379 are owned by Stephens Inc Ar. Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.16% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 9.03M were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co. Lumina Fund Mngmt Ltd has 19,000 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Beech Hill Incorporated invested in 102,411 shares or 2.51% of the stock. The Illinois-based First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.21% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 2.18M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Eastern Bank reported 6,160 shares. Barnett invested in 12,953 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).