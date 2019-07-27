Howe & Rusling Lowered Home Depot (HD) Holding By $474,635; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Raised Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Position By $451,440

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 36.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 2,485 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Howe & Rusling Inc holds 4,347 shares with $834,000 value, down from 6,832 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $238.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased Philip Morris Int’l (PM) stake by 3.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc acquired 5,130 shares as Philip Morris Int’l (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 146,916 shares with $12.99M value, up from 141,786 last quarter. Philip Morris Int’l now has $133.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $94 target in Monday, April 15 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $8600 target. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, July 19.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philip Morris International Gets a Big Boost From IQOS in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Philip Morris Lights Up With Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,792 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va. Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 60,265 are held by Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc. Maine-based Portland Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 5,248 were accumulated by Trustco Savings Bank N Y. Waters Parkerson & Lc holds 297,799 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt invested in 52,941 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 26,141 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Com has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc has 7,630 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stock Yards Bankshares & Tru Co has 33,492 shares. Academy Capital Mngmt Inc Tx holds 5.83% or 284,420 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $218 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. Jefferies maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $218 target. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancorp N A invested in 0.53% or 19,461 shares. Madrona Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 1,503 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 1.01 million shares stake. Atria Investments Ltd Com owns 24,607 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Gideon Advsrs stated it has 5,609 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.75% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 2,583 were accumulated by Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Com. Fil holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 114 shares. Moreover, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has 2.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 27,214 shares. Horrell Management Incorporated has 31,167 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 124,772 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 267,861 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Lvw Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Valmark Advisers, Ohio-based fund reported 3,078 shares. 228,127 were reported by Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.