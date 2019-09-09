Howe & Rusling Lifted Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding; Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Sentiment Is 1.46

Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 121 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 83 trimmed and sold holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 34.09 million shares, down from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eastgroup Properties Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 71 Increased: 80 New Position: 41.

Howe & Rusling Inc increased Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) stake by 107.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howe & Rusling Inc acquired 10,030 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Howe & Rusling Inc holds 19,350 shares with $1.64 million value, up from 9,320 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New now has $31.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $79.38. About 2.56 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 49.76 P/E ratio. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Honeywell International Inc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. for 29,050 shares. Earnest Partners Llc owns 999,356 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Triangle Securities Wealth Management has 1.02% invested in the company for 7,331 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.87% in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 14,084 shares.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $124.65. About 184,711 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 6.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.42 million for 24.93 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend Increase – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eastgroup Properties Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Management accumulated 8,306 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). D E Shaw & has 0.08% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 767,154 shares. Montecito Natl Bank Trust accumulated 0.15% or 5,737 shares. Country Bancorporation has 79 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur reported 2.36% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Brave Asset Management has 2,600 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.35 million shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 54 were accumulated by Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 27,922 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 410 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 0.18% stake. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 8.66M shares. Ancora reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy Corp has $110 highest and $9200 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is 26.48% above currents $79.38 stock price. Valero Energy Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $105 target. JP Morgan upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Tuesday, May 14. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $10500 target. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VLO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $9200 target in Thursday, June 6 report.