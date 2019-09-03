Howe & Rusling Lowered Home Depot (HD) Stake By $474,635; CRESCO LABS COMMON SHARES CANADA (CRLBF) Shorts Down By 1.23%

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 36.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 2,485 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Howe & Rusling Inc holds 4,347 shares with $834,000 value, down from 6,832 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $238.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $223.6. About 2.43 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas

CRESCO LABS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had a decrease of 1.23% in short interest. CRLBF’s SI was 522,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.23% from 529,400 shares previously. With 532,200 avg volume, 1 days are for CRESCO LABS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)’s short sellers to cover CRLBF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 150,889 shares traded. Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Communication holds 0.06% or 2,675 shares in its portfolio. Regions invested in 0.97% or 438,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thornburg Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 2.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 28,566 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blume Cap has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Dallas Securities Inc has invested 0.88% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Roffman Miller Assoc Pa accumulated 163,743 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Argent Tru reported 61,439 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 5,582 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Asset Management One holds 572,542 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security holds 0.96% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,901 shares.

Howe & Rusling Inc increased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 70,772 shares to 106,255 valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 4,770 shares and now owns 5,997 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.18 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is 1.41% above currents $223.6 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 22. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”.

Cresco Labs Inc. cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. The company has market cap of $913.43 million. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 20 dispensaries in Florida.

