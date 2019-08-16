Howe & Rusling Lifted Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) as Market Value Rose; Axa Maintains Holding in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

Axa increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 159,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 1.63M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Amicus; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 22/03/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Announces Approval of Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND BETWEEN $230 MLN AND $260 MLN

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 887.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 4,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,494 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $246.35. About 951,951 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 11,047 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 255,343 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 3.47M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 6.43M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.61 million shares. Avoro Limited Liability Company invested in 9.50M shares or 5.59% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Limited has invested 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Fosun Ltd reported 581,969 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Ameriprise stated it has 980,202 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership holds 4,960 shares. Cadian Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 200,000 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 0.01% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 5,965 shares to 2,806 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 110,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,700 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 13,219 shares to 51,292 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 47,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information (NYSE:FIS).