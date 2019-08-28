Howe & Rusling Has Raised Its Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $3.20 Million as Share Price Declined; As Tupperware Brands (TUP) Share Price Declined, Clark Estates Has Increased Its Stake

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 116,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $596.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 16,440 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Had Seen 1Q Adj EPS $1.01 to $1.06; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 47.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 188,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 580,799 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 392,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 192,293 shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 700,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 34,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,076 shares, and cut its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.01% or 472,596 shares in its portfolio. 300,021 were accumulated by Millennium Limited Liability Corp. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Limited has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 120,000 shares. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc reported 10,918 shares stake. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 85,100 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 42,911 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Spark Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested in 500,200 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 122,575 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 33,044 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 501,038 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0% or 780,343 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 59,942 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability owns 63,156 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $562,354 activity. GOINGS E V also bought $502,369 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 2.30M shares. Hilltop Hldg invested in 19,242 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Company accumulated 25,627 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 31,988 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 80,642 shares. 42,600 were reported by Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.20 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management owns 37,819 shares. Moreover, Bogle Investment Management Lp De has 0.48% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Sandy Spring Savings Bank stated it has 74,080 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corporation has 0.04% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 136,413 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Com reported 2.40 million shares. 38,744 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership reported 10,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $147,350 were bought by Evans Gerald on Wednesday, August 7.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 47,710 shares to 110 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd.