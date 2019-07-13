Howe & Rusling Lowered Holding in Facebook (FB) by $587,308; As Orange (ORAN) Share Price Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.61 Million

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 3,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,177 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, down from 47,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – WKOW 27: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11. (AP); 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is considering launching its smart speakers internationally first to avoid U.S. public scrutiny of data privacy issues, sources say; 27/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal:; 23/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG IS SAID TAKING STEPS TO CALM FACEBOOK EMPLOYEES: NYT; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will go to Europe to answer questions – in private – from EU regulators The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 07/03/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is taking the tech backlash seriously – and it’s doing something about it:; 19/03/2018 – Dealbook: Behind Facebook’s Latest Legal Headache: DealBook Briefing

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 100,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 1.72M shares traded or 232.59% up from the average. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 15.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 05/04/2018 – ORANGE EGYPT FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS – LOAN TO BE USED TO CONTINUE FUNDING OF REQUIRED CAPITAL EXPANDSION; 11/03/2018 – Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Orange Business Services Partner to Provide Students with Internships and Research; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Orange Wtr, Swr Auth, NC Rev Bond Rtg To ‘AAA’; 20/04/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM SA OBEL.BR : DEGROOF PETERCAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 19 FROM EUR 18; 18/04/2018 – Orange’s entry into digital banking forces old guard to react; 04/05/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM LAUNCHES END-TO-END MOBILE IOT SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – REG-Orange :Release of 2016 and 2017 financial data restated under the IFRS15 accounting standard; 26/04/2018 – Orange Revenue Rose in 1Q, Backs 2018 Ebitda View; 13/03/2018 – Orange Mobile-Money Take-Up in Central Africa May Double in 2018; 19/03/2018 – NAVISUN LLC BUYS OSG SOLAR I LLC IN ORANGE, MA

More notable recent Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Orange and Vodafone expand sharing deal in Spain – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Orange Business Services Launches its HR Innovation Lab to Promote Co-Innovation Within the HR Ecosystem – Business Wire” published on April 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diversification The Name Of The Game For Orange – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2017. More interesting news about Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Telefonica S.A. (TEF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “A Look at Valuations for Top European and Asian Markets – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35 million on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $2.39 million were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,770 shares to 5,997 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 19,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).