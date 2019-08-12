Howe & Rusling Increased Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Valuation Declined; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Value Rose, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Decreased Position

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 122,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323.45M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $272.77. About 447,472 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 5,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,353 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 8,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $192.89. About 314,250 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.95 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 66,300 shares to 175,600 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verso Corp by 338,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.