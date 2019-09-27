Howe & Rusling Boosted Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake by $418,275; Agilent Technologies Com (A) Holding Upped by Harvey Investment Co Llc

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 211.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 3,735 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $618,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.5. About 1.31 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (A) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 38,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 147,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 108,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $76.08. About 919,863 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 195,000 Jobs in August – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. private payrolls accelerate; weekly jobless claims rise – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ATTO or ADP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

