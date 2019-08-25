Howe & Rusling Position in Bunge Limited (BG) Has Boosted by $2.56 Million as Stock Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lowered Its Position by $19.36 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 72,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 284,575 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.84M, down from 357,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.85 million shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 36.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 48,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 182,026 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, up from 133,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 873,246 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 9; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Expect Significant Growth in Earnings, Returns in 2018; 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25; 09/03/2018 – Food Ingredients: Bunge “under pressure” from investors to sell

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,435 shares. Hendley And Inc accumulated 2.15% or 15,715 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 108,006 shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0% stake. Columbia Asset reported 14,157 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Campbell & Invest Adviser Llc owns 0.25% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,882 shares. Stralem And invested in 26,160 shares or 3.19% of the stock. 38,599 were accumulated by Zacks Inv Management. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 6,073 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Private Asset reported 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 13,828 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. 1,745 are owned by Montecito National Bank & Trust And Trust. Moreover, Cadence Fincl Bank Na has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cullinan Associate has invested 0.7% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,195 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 573,273 shares to 716,871 shares, valued at $103.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 85,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IVV, KO, ADBE, ORCL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M. 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. $512,777 worth of stock was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. 160,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $8.16M on Thursday, May 23.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 14,794 shares to 51,734 shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,646 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc owns 23,199 shares. Lpl Financial accumulated 0% or 3,937 shares. Colrain Capital Ltd invested in 79,900 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 324,200 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 22,478 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia owns 62,877 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 469,743 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 33,070 shares. First Natl has 19,803 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 76,556 shares. Raymond James Fin accumulated 0% or 5,036 shares. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co has 0.14% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Commonwealth Fin Corporation Pa holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 4,581 shares. Legal General Plc has 1.07 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bruce invested 0.16% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).